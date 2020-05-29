Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road TRD PRO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road TRD PRO

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 5088926
  2. 5088926
  3. 5088926
  4. 5088926
  5. 5088926
  6. 5088926
  7. 5088926
  8. 5088926
  9. 5088926
  10. 5088926
  11. 5088926
  12. 5088926
  13. 5088926
  14. 5088926
  15. 5088926
  16. 5088926
  17. 5088926
  18. 5088926
  19. 5088926
  20. 5088926
  21. 5088926
  22. 5088926
  23. 5088926
Contact Seller

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,568KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5088926
  • Stock #: 2012301
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN4HX089939
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

TRD PRO:



TRD Skid Plate, TRD Pro Stainless Steel Exhaust, Fox Shock Absorbers (Front and Rear), TRD Remote Reservoir Suspension Kit, TRD-Tuned Front Coil Springs, TRD-Tuned Rear Leaf Springs, TRD Center Cap, 16” Silver Alloy Wheels, Black TRD PRO Leather Seats, TRD PRO Badge on Front Door, Hood Scoop w/ Matte-Black Decal, Black TRD PRO and 4x4 Rear Tailgate Badging, Heritage “TOYOTA” Front Grille, TRD PRO Shift Knob, “RIGID INDUSTIRES” LED Fog Lamps, Black Bezel Headlamps and Tail Lamps, TRD PRO Carpet Floor Mats



TRD OFF-ROAD FEATURES:



Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Navigation, 7-inch Display Screen, Push Button Start, Smart Key System, Garage Door Opener, Colour Keyed Mirrors, Colour Keyed Grille, Blacked Out Fender Flares, Colour Keyed Door Handles, TRD Decals, Theft Deterrent System, Fuel Tank & Transfer Case Protector Plates, 16” Off-Road Alloy Rims, Power Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitoring System



CONT. FEATURES:



5 Foot Cargo Bed, Integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 6 Speakers, Back-up Camera, Advanced Voice Recognition, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Bluetooth, Aux Input Jack, LED Daytime Running LIghts, Go-Pro Mount, Locking Tailgate, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Seats, 4.2” TFT Multi-Info Display, Rear Privacy Glass, 400W/120V Cargo Bed Outlet



Super rare truck! TRD Pro package. Toyota Certified with great finance terms OAC. Completely brought up to spec by our factory trained technicians. this beauty will not last long!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2016 Toyota Tacoma T...
 43,606 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 196,518 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 29,444 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory