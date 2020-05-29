2017 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
TRD PRO:
TRD Skid Plate, TRD Pro Stainless Steel Exhaust, Fox Shock Absorbers (Front and Rear), TRD Remote Reservoir Suspension Kit, TRD-Tuned Front Coil Springs, TRD-Tuned Rear Leaf Springs, TRD Center Cap, 16” Silver Alloy Wheels, Black TRD PRO Leather Seats, TRD PRO Badge on Front Door, Hood Scoop w/ Matte-Black Decal, Black TRD PRO and 4x4 Rear Tailgate Badging, Heritage “TOYOTA” Front Grille, TRD PRO Shift Knob, “RIGID INDUSTIRES” LED Fog Lamps, Black Bezel Headlamps and Tail Lamps, TRD PRO Carpet Floor Mats
TRD OFF-ROAD FEATURES:
Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Navigation, 7-inch Display Screen, Push Button Start, Smart Key System, Garage Door Opener, Colour Keyed Mirrors, Colour Keyed Grille, Blacked Out Fender Flares, Colour Keyed Door Handles, TRD Decals, Theft Deterrent System, Fuel Tank & Transfer Case Protector Plates, 16” Off-Road Alloy Rims, Power Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitoring System
CONT. FEATURES:
5 Foot Cargo Bed, Integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 6 Speakers, Back-up Camera, Advanced Voice Recognition, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Bluetooth, Aux Input Jack, LED Daytime Running LIghts, Go-Pro Mount, Locking Tailgate, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Seats, 4.2” TFT Multi-Info Display, Rear Privacy Glass, 400W/120V Cargo Bed Outlet
Super rare truck! TRD Pro package. Toyota Certified with great finance terms OAC. Completely brought up to spec by our factory trained technicians. this beauty will not last long!
