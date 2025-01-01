$25,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura TLX
Technology
2018 Acura TLX
Technology
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,376KM
VIN 19UUB1F55JA801363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 117,376 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Acura TLX Technology Package AWD
Odometer: 117,376kmPrice: $25,990+taxFinancing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats (Front+Back)
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Sunroof
-Remote Starter
-Navigation
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2018 Acura TLX