2018 Acura TLX Technology Package AWD<br/> <br/> Odometer: 117,376kmPrice: $25,990+taxFinancing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control <br/> -Power Leather Seats <br/> -Heated Seats (Front+Back) <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Remote Starter <br/> -Navigation <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOWCARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Used
117,376KM
VIN 19UUB1F55JA801363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 117,376 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Acura TLX Technology Package AWD

Odometer: 117,376kmPrice: $25,990+taxFinancing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats (Front+Back)
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Sunroof
-Remote Starter
-Navigation
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-XXXX

639-590-7118

