2018 Audi Q3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 6 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10606527

10606527 Stock #: 93194B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 93194B

Mileage 116,663 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.