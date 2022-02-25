Menu
2018 Audi Q5

57,806 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Audi

306-347-2834

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-347-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8409651
  • Stock #: 2201451
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY2J2088690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,806 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Taylor Audi

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

