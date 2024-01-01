$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q7
Technik
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 24W40B
- Mileage 124,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Audi Q7 boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9.5J x 20" 10-Spoke Star Design, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* This Audi Q7 Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R20 AS Run-Flat, Tire Mobility Kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
