KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Audi Q7 boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9.5J x 20 10-Spoke Star Design, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* This Audi Q7 Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R20 AS Run-Flat, Tire Mobility Kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

2018 Audi Q7

124,666 KM

2018 Audi Q7

Technik

12046396

2018 Audi Q7

Technik

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,666KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1WAAF78JD005954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 24W40B
  • Mileage 124,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Audi Q7 boasts a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9.5J x 20" 10-Spoke Star Design, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents.* This Audi Q7 Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R20 AS Run-Flat, Tire Mobility Kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Powertrain

Supercharged

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2018 Audi Q7