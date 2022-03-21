Menu
2018 BMW X3

19,469 KM

Details Features

$52,795

+ tax & licensing
M40i

M40i

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

19,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8813426
  • Stock #: 2201911
  • VIN: 5UXTS3C58JLA45947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,469 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

