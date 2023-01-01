$37,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2018 BMW X4
xDrive28i LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9485913
- Stock #: P2457
- VIN: 5UXXW3C59J0T81403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2457
- Mileage 85,300 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
our 2018 BMW X4 has been through a presale inspection fresh oil service. Carfax reports accident free Saskatchewan Vehicle. Financing available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2018 BMW X4 is a sleek SUV with a distinctive sloping rear roofline that gives it a sporty appearance. The 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i is already a potent little performer and will satisfy the majority of drivers. The xDrive 28i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (240 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) paired to a eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. xDrive28i features include 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, rain-sensing wipers, a sunroof, heated and power-folding exterior mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, selectable drive modes and cruise control. On the inside, the features list continues with dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with driver memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a universal garage door opener, BMW Assist emergency telematics, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, and a nine-speaker CD player with HD radio and USB-auxiliary input. Cold Weather package (heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and headlight washers); the Driving Assistance package (forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, a head-up display and a speed limit display); (adaptive LED headlights and automatic high beams). Other add-ons include a navigation system, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.