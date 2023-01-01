Menu
2018 BMW X4

85,300 KM

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
xDrive28i LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

85,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485913
  • Stock #: P2457
  • VIN: 5UXXW3C59J0T81403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,300 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE



our 2018 BMW X4 has been through a presale inspection fresh oil service. Carfax reports accident free Saskatchewan Vehicle. Financing available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2018 BMW X4 is a sleek SUV with a distinctive sloping rear roofline that gives it a sporty appearance. The 2018 BMW X4 xDrive28i is already a potent little performer and will satisfy the majority of drivers. The xDrive 28i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (240 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) paired to a eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. xDrive28i features include 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, rain-sensing wipers, a sunroof, heated and power-folding exterior mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, selectable drive modes and cruise control. On the inside, the features list continues with dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with driver memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a universal garage door opener, BMW Assist emergency telematics, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, and a nine-speaker CD player with HD radio and USB-auxiliary input. Cold Weather package (heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and headlight washers); the Driving Assistance package (forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, a head-up display and a speed limit display); (adaptive LED headlights and automatic high beams). Other add-ons include a navigation system, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

