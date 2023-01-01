$32,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Envision
Premium
Location
Bennett Dunlop Ford
770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7
306-522-6612
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 049448T
- Mileage 93,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent and well-maintained 2018 Buick Envision Turbo AWD loaded with great options and ready to look great in your driveway. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful SUV Today!
Key Features:
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Remote Start
Power Liftgate
Collision Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert
Navigation
Reverse Camera
And More
After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.
Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.
