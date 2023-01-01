Menu
Excellent and well-maintained 2018 Buick Envision Turbo AWD loaded with great options and ready to look great in your driveway. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful SUV Today! Key Features: Leather Seats Memory Seats Heated Front and Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Panoramic Sunroof Remote Start Power Liftgate Collision Alert Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Change Alert Navigation Reverse Camera And More After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible.

2018 Buick Envision

93,343 KM

Details Description

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Envision

Premium

2018 Buick Envision

Premium

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

93,343KM
Used
VIN LRBFX3SX9JD049448

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 049448T
  • Mileage 93,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent and well-maintained 2018 Buick Envision Turbo AWD loaded with great options and ready to look great in your driveway. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this beautiful SUV Today!

Key Features:
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Remote Start
Power Liftgate
Collision Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert
Navigation
Reverse Camera
And More

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

2018 Buick Envision