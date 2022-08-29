Menu
2018 Cadillac CT6

45,750 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Luxury AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

45,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9082645
  Stock #: 22511A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [385 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

