Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000. Only 40,970 Miles! This Chevrolet Camaro delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Manual transmission. RED HOT, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI, VVT, 2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP.*This Chevrolet Camaro Comes Equipped with These Options *Wireless Charging for devices, Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 20 x 8.5 (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20 x 9.5 (50.8 cm x 24.1 cm) rear bright 5-spoke Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, illuminated, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trunk release, power, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual (Includes Active Rev Matching.), Tire pressure monitor system.* This Chevrolet Camaro is a Superstar! *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Camaro today!

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

40,970 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,970KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FG1R78J0132767

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Jet Black seat trim
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 40,970 KM

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000. Only 40,970 Miles! This Chevrolet Camaro delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Manual transmission. RED HOT, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI, VVT, 2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP.*This Chevrolet Camaro Comes Equipped with These Options *Wireless Charging for devices, Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 20" x 8.5" (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 9.5" (50.8 cm x 24.1 cm) rear bright 5-spoke Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, illuminated, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trunk release, power, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual (Includes Active Rev Matching.), Tire pressure monitor system.* This Chevrolet Camaro is a Superstar! *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Camaro today!

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
RED HOT
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL (Includes Active Rev Matching.) (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO
Requires Subscription
2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK SEAT TRIM
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO WITH SEEK-AND-SCAN AND DIGITAL CLOCK includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Andr...
TIRES 245/40ZR20 FRONT AND 275/35ZR20 REAR BLACKWALL SUMMER-ONLY RUN-FLAT (STD)
WHEELS 20" X 8.5" (50.8 CM X 21.6 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 9.5" (50.8 CM X 24.1 CM) REAR BRIGHT 5-SPOKE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD)
LEATHER-TRIMMED SPORT FRONT BUCKETS SS models have "SS" badge on front seatbacks. (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2018 Chevrolet Camaro