2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Interior Colour Jet Black seat trim
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 40,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000. Only 40,970 Miles! This Chevrolet Camaro delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Manual transmission. RED HOT, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI, VVT, 2SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP.*This Chevrolet Camaro Comes Equipped with These Options *Wireless Charging for devices, Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 20" x 8.5" (50.8 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 9.5" (50.8 cm x 24.1 cm) rear bright 5-spoke Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, illuminated, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trunk release, power, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual (Includes Active Rev Matching.), Tire pressure monitor system.* This Chevrolet Camaro is a Superstar! *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Camaro today!
