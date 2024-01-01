Menu
One Owner, 4x4, Heated Seats, 3.6L, Sliding Rear WindowCheck out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

57,373 KM

Details Description Features

$35,595

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab Z71 **One Owner, 4x4, Heated Seats, 3.6L, Sliding Rear Window**

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab Z71 **One Owner, 4x4, Heated Seats, 3.6L, Sliding Rear Window**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$35,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,373KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,373 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, 4x4, Heated Seats, 3.6L, Sliding Rear WindowCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chevrolet Colorado