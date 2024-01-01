$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24W50A
- Mileage 95,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Chevrolet Cruze delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing.* This Chevrolet Cruze Features the Following Options *Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, USB charging port, Trunk release, power, remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire pressure monitor.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Cruze come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
