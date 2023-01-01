$24,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT EXCELLENT VALUE
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,950 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY INSPECTION
Our 2018 Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection and a Saskatchewan Safety inspection, Fresh full synthetic oil service. New Air Filters, New Rear Brakes, New Winter Tires all around. Carfax reports Accident Free with good service records. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Fully redesigned for 2018. The new Equinox is smaller and lighter than the vehicle it replaces, and it's powered exclusively by turbocharged four-cylinder engine with standard engine stop-start technology delivering improved fuel economy figures compared to the previous Equinox. There's plenty of legroom for tall passengers in all outboard seats and the back seats fold flat at the pull of a lever to increase the size of the cargo area to 63.5 cubic feet. The Equinox features plenty of advanced safety equipment, from standard items such as a rearview camera and Chevy's Teen Driver reporting feature. The Equinox is one of the best all-rounders in the class. You'll be rewarded with a comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best touchscreen systems in the business. LED daytime running lights, a fuel-saving engine stop-start system, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog modes, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Stepping up to the LT adds xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, a leather-wrapped shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), auxiliary rear-seat release levers and satellite radio.The Confidence and Convenience package includes rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring that also detects rapidly approaching cars in the next lane.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993