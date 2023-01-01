Menu
ACCIDENT FREE FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY INSPECTION

Our 2018 Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection and a Saskatchewan Safety inspection, Fresh full synthetic oil service. New Air Filters, New Rear Brakes, New Winter Tires all around. Carfax reports Accident Free with good service records. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Fully redesigned for 2018. The new Equinox is smaller and lighter than the vehicle it replaces, and its powered exclusively by turbocharged four-cylinder engine with standard engine stop-start technology delivering improved fuel economy figures compared to the previous Equinox. Theres plenty of legroom for tall passengers in all outboard seats and the back seats fold flat at the pull of a lever to increase the size of the cargo area to 63.5 cubic feet. The Equinox features plenty of advanced safety equipment, from standard items such as a rearview camera and Chevys Teen Driver reporting feature. The Equinox is one of the best all-rounders in the class. Youll be rewarded with a comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best touchscreen systems in the business. LED daytime running lights, a fuel-saving engine stop-start system, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Chevrolets Teen Driver watchdog modes, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Stepping up to the LT adds xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, a leather-wrapped shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), auxiliary rear-seat release levers and satellite radio.The Confidence and Convenience package includes rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring that also detects rapidly approaching cars in the next lane.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

117,950 KM

$24,998

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

VIN 2GNAXSEV9J6292439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2018 Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection and a Saskatchewan Safety inspection, Fresh full synthetic oil service. New Air Filters, New Rear Brakes, New Winter Tires all around. Carfax reports Accident Free with good service records. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Fully redesigned for 2018. The new Equinox is smaller and lighter than the vehicle it replaces, and it's powered exclusively by turbocharged four-cylinder engine with standard engine stop-start technology delivering improved fuel economy figures compared to the previous Equinox. There's plenty of legroom for tall passengers in all outboard seats and the back seats fold flat at the pull of a lever to increase the size of the cargo area to 63.5 cubic feet. The Equinox features plenty of advanced safety equipment, from standard items such as a rearview camera and Chevy's Teen Driver reporting feature. The Equinox is one of the best all-rounders in the class. You'll be rewarded with a comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best touchscreen systems in the business. LED daytime running lights, a fuel-saving engine stop-start system, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog modes, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Stepping up to the LT adds xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, a leather-wrapped shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), auxiliary rear-seat release levers and satellite radio.The Confidence and Convenience package includes rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring that also detects rapidly approaching cars in the next lane.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

