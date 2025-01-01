Menu
Account
Sign In
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK <br/> <br/> <br/> $495.00 Doc Fee <br/> <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+) <br/> EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE <br/> <br/> <br/> TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME <br/> <br/> <br/> ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure <br/> <br/> <br/> DL# 400141 <br/> <br/> <br/> For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA <br/> <br/> <br/> CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK <br/>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

139,957 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12408864

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

  1. 12408864
  2. 12408864
  3. 12408864
  4. 12408864
  5. 12408864
  6. 12408864
  7. 12408864
  8. 12408864
  9. 12408864
  10. 12408864
  11. 12408864
  12. 12408864
  13. 12408864
  14. 12408864
  15. 12408864
  16. 12408864
  17. 12408864
  18. 12408864
Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,957KM
VIN 2GNAXTEX2J6160730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 139,957 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK


$495.00 Doc Fee

FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE


TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME


ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure


DL# 400141


For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA


CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zed Auto

Used 2019 Ford F-150 STX SuperCrew 4WD for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Ford F-150 STX SuperCrew 4WD 191,278 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 PREMIUM for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Audi Q5 PREMIUM 99,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 122,307 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Zed Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

Call Dealer

306-502-XXXX

(click to show)

306-502-4322

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox