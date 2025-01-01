$19,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,700 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED WITH FEATURES EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our Chevrolet Equinox Premium has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Excellent Service records. Financing Available on site, Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. In 2016, the Chevrolet Equinox outsold every other vehicle in GM's lineup except the Silverado pickup. Not a bad year. We appreciated the previous model for its copious interior and cargo room, but it was clear the Equinox was uncompetitive in terms of performance, comfort and value. That changes with the debut of the redesigned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. the back seats fold flat at the pull of a lever to increase the size of the cargo area to 63.5 cubic feet. The Equinox features plenty of advanced safety equipment, from standard items such as a rearview camera and Chevy's Teen Driver reporting feature to a top-down parking camera system and lane departure warning and intervention. Tech features are also abundant, with every Equinox boasting a touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (170 horsepower, 203 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. LT adds xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, a leather-wrapped shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), auxiliary rear-seat release levers and satellite radio. The Sun and Infotainment package adds a panoramic sunroof, an upgraded driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen, a second USB port in the front, two USB ports in the armrest bin and two charge-only USB ports in back. The Confidence and Convenience package includes rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring that also detects rapidly approaching cars in the next lane. range-topping Premier includes the above packages (minus the panoramic sunroof, which can be added separately), along with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, auto-dimming mirrors, roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, chrome exterior trim, ambient interior lighting, driver-seat memory settings, perforated leather upholstery and wireless device charging. Confidence and Convenience II package. It adds automatic high-beam control, a top-down, 360-degree parking camera system, a heated steering wheel, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, lane departure warning and mitigation, Chevy's Safety Alert seat, a meter that measures the distance (in time) between you and the car in front, and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking at low speeds. The Sun, Sound and Navigation package builds on top of this package with 19-inch wheels, the panoramic sunroof, navigation and a seven-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993