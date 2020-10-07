Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

41,351 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD **New Arrival**

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

41,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5888034
  Stock #: 90133A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 90133A
  • Mileage 41,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Offering excellent driving manners, this Chevrolet Equinox is SILVER in color and is equipped with a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/ engine. This SUV is compact enough for easy maneuverability yet provides an impressive cargo capacity. With standard options including keyless entry, a drivers seat power lumbar and vertical height adjustment, a Multi-Flex rear seat that slides for an additional 7.9 inches or rear legroom, ABS, Hill hold assist, traction control, OnStar, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary audio input jack, active noise cancellation, rear window defogger, telescopic steering column, Bluetooth, rear windshield wiper, and more. Available option includes a color 7 inch touch screen. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

