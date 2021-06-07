Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

20,300 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7202612
  2. 7202612
  3. 7202612
  4. 7202612
  5. 7202612
  6. 7202612
  7. 7202612
  8. 7202612
  9. 7202612
  10. 7202612
  11. 7202612
  12. 7202612
  13. 7202612
  14. 7202612
  15. 7202612
  16. 7202612
  17. 7202612
  18. 7202612
  19. 7202612
  20. 7202612
Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

20,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7202612
  • Stock #: P2108
  • VIN: 2GNAXTEXXJ6175153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOW KM



Our 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions Saskatchewan vehicle, One owner Low Km. Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome, The new Equinox is smaller and lighter than the vehicle it replaces, and it's powered exclusively by turbocharged four-cylinder engines with standard engine stop-start technology.the back seats fold flat at the pull of a lever to increase the size of the cargo area to 63.5 cubic feet. The Equinox features plenty of advanced safety equipment, from standard items such as a rearview camera and Chevy's Teen Driver reporting feature to a top-down parking camera system and lane departure warning and intervention. Tech features are also abundant, with every Equinox boasting a touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The Equinox is one of the best all-rounders in the class. You'll be rewarded with a comfortable ride, roomy cabin and one of the best touchscreen systems in the business. A more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (252 hp, 260 lb-ft) comes standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission.automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, a fuel-saving engine stop-start system, a rearview camera, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a driver information display, height-adjustable front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog modes, Bluetooth, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.LT adds xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, a leather-wrapped shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), auxiliary rear-seat release levers and satellite radio. The Confidence and Convenience package includes rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring that also detects rapidly approaching cars in the next lane.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 216,218 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 535 i xDriv...
 101,300 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 150,400 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory