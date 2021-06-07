2018 Chevrolet Equinox

$26,998 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 3 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7202612

7202612 Stock #: P2108

P2108 VIN: 2GNAXTEXXJ6175153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sand

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Exterior tinted windows Roof Rails Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD ON-STAR Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control 9 Speed Automatic

