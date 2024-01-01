Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

107,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC3JG285017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

