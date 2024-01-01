$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
107,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC3JG285017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
n/a
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500