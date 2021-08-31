Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

72,161 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

866-229-5207

LT Crew Cab

LT Crew Cab

Location

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 21607A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 21607A
  • Mileage 72,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 EASSIST WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

