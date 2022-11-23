$66,995+ tax & licensing
306-737-4958
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country | Sunroof
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
$66,995
- Listing ID: 9436356
- Stock #: 22T249A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Havana Metallic
- Interior Colour Saddle
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated and Vented Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Backup Camera and much more!Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Capital Automotive Group. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.
Vehicle Features
