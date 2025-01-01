Menu
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD
Odometer: 16,758 km
Price: $22,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents

Highlight Features:
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Push-button Start
-Remote Start
-Power Heated Seats
-Power Windows
-Power tailgate
-Cruise Control
-Back up Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Sports/4x4/Off road modes
-Tow-hitch much more.

Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

166,739 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

12621552

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,739KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW1JJ208005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 166,739 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWDOdometer: 16,758 km
Price: $22,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Push-button Start
-Remote Start
-Power Heated Seats
-Power Windows
-Power tailgate
-Cruise Control
-Back up Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Sports/4x4/Off road modes
-Tow-hitch much more.


Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2018 Chevrolet Traverse