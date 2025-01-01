$13,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,462KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB7JL155464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 189,462 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWDOdometer: 189,462km
Price: $13,990 + Tax
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Remote Start
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control
-Back up Camera
-Sports/4x4/Off road modes
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Price: $13,990 + Tax
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Remote Start
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control
-Back up Camera
-Sports/4x4/Off road modes
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT 189,462 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L - Fully Loaded 209,680 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 154,081 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2018 Chevrolet Trax