2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD
Odometer: 189,462km
Price: $13,990 + Tax
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced

Highlight Features:
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Remote Start
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control
-Back up Camera
-Sports/4x4/Off road modes

Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

2018 Chevrolet Trax

189,462 KM

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

189,462KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB7JL155464

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 189,462 KM

2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWDOdometer: 189,462km
Price: $13,990 + Tax
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Remote Start
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control
-Back up Camera
-Sports/4x4/Off road modes


Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$13,990

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2018 Chevrolet Trax