2018 Dodge Challenger

LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Hectic Mesh Interior Accents
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
SCAT PACK APPEARANCE GROUP (INT/EXT) -inc: Stripe Delete Black Fuel-Filler Door Scat Pack Stripe Black Grille w/Bezel High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRONT VENTED -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats Front Heated Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24Y SCAT PACK SHAKER -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Performance Steering Dash Plaque Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Black Rear Spoiler Ch...
