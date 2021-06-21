Menu
2018 Dodge Challenger

13,846 KM

Details Description Features

$64,900

+ tax & licensing
$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2018 Dodge Challenger

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392 Scat Pack Shaker

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392 Scat Pack Shaker

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

13,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7406942
  • Stock #: PP2060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plum Crazy Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP2060
  • Mileage 13,846 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, R/T 392 Scat Pack Shaker RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Stripe Delete
WiFi Hotspot
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Plum Crazy Pearl
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" MATTE BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: harman/kardon 18-Speaker Audio System harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp
TIRES: P245/45ZR20 BSW PERFORMANCE -inc: Goodyear Brand Tires (STD)
LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: Hectic Mesh Interior Accents
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
SCAT PACK APPEARANCE GROUP (INT/EXT) -inc: Stripe Delete Black Fuel-Filler Door Scat Pack Stripe Black Grille w/Bezel High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRONT VENTED -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats Front Heated Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24Y SCAT PACK SHAKER -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Performance Steering Dash Plaque Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Black Rear Spoiler Ch...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

