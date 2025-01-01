$26,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Charger
GT AWD
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,048KM
VIN 2C3CDXJG8JH292990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 116,048 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Dodge Charger GT AWDOdometer: 116,048kmPrice: $26,990+taxFinancing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-2nd Set of Winter Tires
Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alpine Sound System
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power side mirrors
-Key less entry
-Backup-Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Remote Starter and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
2018 Dodge Charger