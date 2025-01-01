Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Dodge Charger GT AWDOdometer: 116,048kmPrice: $26,990+taxFinancing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -2nd Set of Winter Tires <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Alpine Sound System <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Power Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Power side mirrors <br/> -Key less entry <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Remote Starter and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOWCARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2018 Dodge Charger

116,048 KM

Details Description

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Charger

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12621546

2018 Dodge Charger

GT AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 12621546
  2. 12621546
  3. 12621546
  4. 12621546
  5. 12621546
  6. 12621546
  7. 12621546
  8. 12621546
  9. 12621546
  10. 12621546
  11. 12621546
  12. 12621546
  13. 12621546
  14. 12621546
  15. 12621546
  16. 12621546
  17. 12621546
  18. 12621546
  19. 12621546
  20. 12621546
  21. 12621546
  22. 12621546
Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,048KM
VIN 2C3CDXJG8JH292990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,048 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Charger GT AWDOdometer: 116,048kmPrice: $26,990+taxFinancing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-2nd Set of Winter Tires

Highlight features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alpine Sound System
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power side mirrors
-Key less entry
-Backup-Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Remote Starter and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Nissan Rogue AWD 114,742 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Honda CR-V EX 148,632 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Buick Enclave Leather 126,922 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2018 Dodge Charger