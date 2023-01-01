2018 Dodge Durango

$69,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 7 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10173978

10173978 Stock #: Y359B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bruiser Grey

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 44,729 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) Rear Collision Mitigation TIRES: P295/45ZR20 BSW 3-SEASON COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System WHEELS: 20" X 10" LOW-GLOSS BLACK MULTI-SPOKE ALUM QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic BRUISER GREY BLACK/BLACK LAGUNA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: silver embroidered SRT logo and accent stitching Black & Red Seats 2ND-ROW CONSOLE W/ARMREST & STORAGE -inc: USB Charging Port in Console 2nd Row 12-Volt Aux Power Outlet 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Full Console Rear Illuminated Cup Holders Requires Subscription TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist SRT INTERIOR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Carbon Fibre Interior Accents

