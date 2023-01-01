Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

44,729 KM

$69,900

+ tax & licensing
$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

1 AWD **New Arrival**

2018 Dodge Durango

1 AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$69,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10173978
  • Stock #: Y359B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bruiser Grey
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 44,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
TIRES: P295/45ZR20 BSW 3-SEASON
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System
WHEELS: 20" X 10" LOW-GLOSS BLACK MULTI-SPOKE ALUM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
BRUISER GREY
BLACK/BLACK LAGUNA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: silver embroidered SRT logo and accent stitching Black & Red Seats
2ND-ROW CONSOLE W/ARMREST & STORAGE -inc: USB Charging Port in Console 2nd Row 12-Volt Aux Power Outlet 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Full Console Rear Illuminated Cup Holders
Requires Subscription
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
SRT INTERIOR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Carbon Fibre Interior Accents

