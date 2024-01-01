Menu
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE 6 PASSANGER V6

Our 2018 Dodge Durango GT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If the Durango looks familiar, that's because you've seen this current generation on the road since the 2011 model year. That's an eternity compared to a number of its fresher rivals, but Dodge has kept this three-row crossover relevant, most notably with a significant update for 2014 that added a satisfying eight-speed automatic transmission and a revised interior with Chrysler's excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen. The Durango's fundamentals — including extraordinary towing capacity, and adult-size space in the third row — are key to its enduring appeal. And as one of the most muscular vehicles in its class. the Durango remains one of the most capable and well-rounded three-row crossovers you can buy. 3.6-liter V6 engine (293 hp, 260 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Other standard features include a load-leveling rear suspension, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, three-zone climate control, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a 50/50-split folding third-row seat with power-folding headrests. Technology features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, dual USB ports and a six-speaker sound system. GT adds 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, remote start, heated front and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, leather and suede upholstery, a 115-volt power outlet, driver-position memory settings and satellite radio. Blacktop appearance package (also for the GT and R/T) is similar and fits the Durango with 20-inch, black-painted wheels and a variety of blackout exterior trim items. The Blacktop package also bumps engine power up to 295 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque and a sunroof.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

160,000 KM

GT LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG2JC414423

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Our 2018 Dodge Durango GT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. If the Durango looks familiar, that's because you've seen this current generation on the road since the 2011 model year. That's an eternity compared to a number of its fresher rivals, but Dodge has kept this three-row crossover relevant, most notably with a significant update for 2014 that added a satisfying eight-speed automatic transmission and a revised interior with Chrysler's excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen. The Durango's fundamentals — including extraordinary towing capacity, and adult-size space in the third row — are key to its enduring appeal. And as one of the most muscular vehicles in its class. the Durango remains one of the most capable and well-rounded three-row crossovers you can buy. 3.6-liter V6 engine (293 hp, 260 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Other standard features include a load-leveling rear suspension, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, three-zone climate control, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a 50/50-split folding third-row seat with power-folding headrests. Technology features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, dual USB ports and a six-speaker sound system. GT adds 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, remote start, heated front and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, leather and suede upholstery, a 115-volt power outlet, driver-position memory settings and satellite radio. Blacktop appearance package (also for the GT and R/T) is similar and fits the Durango with 20-inch, black-painted wheels and a variety of blackout exterior trim items. The Blacktop package also bumps engine power up to 295 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque and a sunroof.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

rear air

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

