2018 Dodge Durango

101,747 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Citadel

Citadel

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9980150
  • Stock #: PP2285A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DB Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 101,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Durango (3.6L)Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Durango delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE), TECHNOLOGY GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BJ.* This Dodge Durango Features the Following Options *GVWR: 6,500 LBS, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, DB BLACK CLEARCOAT, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Aluminum, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, UConnect Access Tracker System, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Dodge Durango!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 6 500 LBS (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BJ -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
DB BLACK CLEARCOAT
Requires Subscription
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Lane Departure Warning Plus
LT FROST BEIGE/BLACK LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

