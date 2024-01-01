$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 161,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM, UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT , SXT PLUS GROUP, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, RADIO: 430, POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6, CLIMATE GROUP, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Grand Caravan today!
Vehicle Features
