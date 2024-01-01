Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,298 KM

Details Description Features

$11,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT * STOW N GO *

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT * STOW N GO *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

  1. 11491568
  2. 11491568
  3. 11491568
  4. 11491568
  5. 11491568
  6. 11491568
  7. 11491568
  8. 11491568
  9. 11491568
  10. 11491568
  11. 11491568
  12. 11491568
  13. 11491568
  14. 11491568
Contact Seller
Sale

$11,350

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,298KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS (STD)
POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Bluetooth Streaming Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Third-Row Stow 'N Go Seats Body-Colour Exterior Accents Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd Row S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited Longhorn for sale in Regina, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Limited Longhorn 98,914 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 RAM 3500 Big Horn * Night Edition * Sunroof * for sale in Regina, SK
2024 RAM 3500 Big Horn * Night Edition * Sunroof * 13,500 KM $69,887 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE 142,915 KM $17,964 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,350

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan