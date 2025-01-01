Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT
Odometer: 173,016 km
Price: $17,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection

Highlight features:
-Alloy Wheels
-Stow N Go
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-Power Doors
-Power Liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,016 KM

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Local Trade

12803587

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Local Trade

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,016KM
VIN 2C4RDGEGXJR307449

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 173,016 KM

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GTOdometer: 173,016 km
Price: $17,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection

Highlight features:--Alloy Wheels
-Stow 'N' Go
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-Power Doors
-Power Liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available


Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan