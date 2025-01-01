Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

149,519 KM

Details Description

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

Used
149,519KM
VIN 3C4PDDFG8JT301280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 149,519 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK


$495.00 Doc Fee

FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE


TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME


ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure


DL# 400141


For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA


CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

