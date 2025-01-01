2018 Ford Edge

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP3429
- Mileage 133,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Ford Edge delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke.*This Ford Edge Comes Equipped with These Options *Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist and 1 smart-charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Ford Edge is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
306-737-4958