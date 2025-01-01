Menu
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Ford Edge delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST, Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke.*This Ford Edge Comes Equipped with These Options *Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist and 1 smart-charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Ford Edge is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

2018 Ford Edge

133,593 KM

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

133,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J95JBB65924

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP3429
  • Mileage 133,593 KM

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Ford Edge delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke.*This Ford Edge Comes Equipped with These Options *Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist and 1 smart-charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Ford Edge is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Equipment Group 200A
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters (STD)
Requires Subscription

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

2018 Ford Edge