2018 Ford Edge

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
Looking for something that catches the eye? This BLACK Ford Edge features a AWD Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164 engine. The design is cool and stylish from the Edges bold front grille to its smooth lines and aerodynamic shape. The interior is spacious with seating for five and rear folding seats. Available SYNC technology with MyFord Touch allows this vehicle to understand 10,000 voice commands as well as control your media, phone, navigation and vehicles climate. Equipped with dual exhaust, keyless entry, tinted windows, six standard airbags and the Safety Canopy System with side-curtain airbags. With use of independent suspension, this SUV offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
