Get the NEW look for the USED price! This 4WD Ford Escape is White in color and is equipped with an Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 EcoBoost engine. The sporty new design combines technology with functionality. This SUV is designed to be Eco friendly with the seat cushions made from soybeans and the carpeting from fibers of recycled plastic bottles. Available SYNC technology with MyFord Touch allows this vehicle to understand 10,000 voice commands as well as control your media, phone, navigation and climate. Also with an optional foot-activated lift gate.

2018 Ford Escape

87,494 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

12463435

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,494KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD8JUC42331

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 45960A
  • Mileage 87,494 KM

Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto-start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2018 Ford Escape