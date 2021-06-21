Menu
2018 Ford Escape

44,800 KM

Details

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

44,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7427960
  • Stock #: 93096Z
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD6JUC93096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 93096Z
  • Mileage 44,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

