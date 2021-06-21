Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

111,500 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7480665
  2. 7480665
  3. 7480665
  4. 7480665
  5. 7480665
  6. 7480665
  7. 7480665
  8. 7480665
  9. 7480665
  10. 7480665
  11. 7480665
  12. 7480665
  13. 7480665
  14. 7480665
  15. 7480665
Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

111,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7480665
  • Stock #: PT2154
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6JUB65295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT VALUE



Our Ford escape has been through a presale inspection and a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. Carfax reports Accident free. Financing Available on site trades welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart choice among a crop of great contenders. The Escape offers all-wheel drive, respectable fuel economy, cargo space that ranks near the top of the class. After a more comprehensive update last year that introduced a new four-cylinder engine and improved things such as smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were introduced) and small-item storage (the lever-mounted parking brake was replaced with a button), With its turbo four-cylinder, quick steering, and tight suspension, the Escape is one of the more engaging compact SUVs to drive. SE offers an upgraded engine, nicer wheels, a power-adjustable driver seat and more. automatic headlights, MyKey parental controls, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat, a 4.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, the Sync tech interface with AppLink smartphone integration, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels (optional on the S), added chrome exterior trim, sound-reducing window glass, a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine (179 hp, 177 lb-ft), roof rails, foglights, a keyless entry keypad, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, rear air vents, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 150,000 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 328 i xDriv...
 174,000 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sportage EX...
 134,000 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory