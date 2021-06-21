+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
ACCIDENT FREE EXCELLENT VALUE
Our Ford escape has been through a presale inspection and a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. Carfax reports Accident free. Financing Available on site trades welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart choice among a crop of great contenders. The Escape offers all-wheel drive, respectable fuel economy, cargo space that ranks near the top of the class. After a more comprehensive update last year that introduced a new four-cylinder engine and improved things such as smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were introduced) and small-item storage (the lever-mounted parking brake was replaced with a button), With its turbo four-cylinder, quick steering, and tight suspension, the Escape is one of the more engaging compact SUVs to drive. SE offers an upgraded engine, nicer wheels, a power-adjustable driver seat and more. automatic headlights, MyKey parental controls, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat, a 4.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, the Sync tech interface with AppLink smartphone integration, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels (optional on the S), added chrome exterior trim, sound-reducing window glass, a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine (179 hp, 177 lb-ft), roof rails, foglights, a keyless entry keypad, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, rear air vents, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9