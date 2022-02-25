$25,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2018 Ford Escape
SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8450268
- Stock #: CBK3038
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD4JUC97102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,650 KM
Vehicle Description
ECO BOOST FUEL MISER
Our Ford Escape has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart choice among a crop of great contenders. It offers an impressive voice-command interface, and cargo space that ranks near the top of the class. After a thorough update last year, the 2018 Escape offers a new trim level that bridges the gap between standard and luxury models. all-wheel drive, respectable fuel economy, cargo space that ranks near the top of the class. With its turbo four-cylinder, quick steering, and tight suspension, the Escape is one of the more engaging compact SUVs to drive. automatic headlights, MyKey parental controls, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat, a 4.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, the Sync tech interface with AppLink smartphone integration, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels (optional on the S), added chrome exterior trim, sound-reducing window glass, a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine (179 hp, 177 lb-ft), roof rails, foglights, a keyless entry keypad, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, rear air vents, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.