Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

126,650 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8450268
  2. 8450268
  3. 8450268
  4. 8450268
  5. 8450268
  6. 8450268
  7. 8450268
  8. 8450268
  9. 8450268
  10. 8450268
  11. 8450268
  12. 8450268
  13. 8450268
  14. 8450268
  15. 8450268
  16. 8450268
  17. 8450268
  18. 8450268
  19. 8450268
Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

126,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8450268
  • Stock #: CBK3038
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD4JUC97102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,650 KM

Vehicle Description

ECO BOOST FUEL MISER



Our Ford Escape has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart choice among a crop of great contenders. It offers an impressive voice-command interface, and cargo space that ranks near the top of the class. After a thorough update last year, the 2018 Escape offers a new trim level that bridges the gap between standard and luxury models. all-wheel drive, respectable fuel economy, cargo space that ranks near the top of the class. With its turbo four-cylinder, quick steering, and tight suspension, the Escape is one of the more engaging compact SUVs to drive. automatic headlights, MyKey parental controls, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat, a 4.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, the Sync tech interface with AppLink smartphone integration, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels (optional on the S), added chrome exterior trim, sound-reducing window glass, a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine (179 hp, 177 lb-ft), roof rails, foglights, a keyless entry keypad, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, rear air vents, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 60,500 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 528 i xDriv...
 189,400 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Dakota ST...
 239,809 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory