$25,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 6 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8450268

8450268 Stock #: CBK3038

CBK3038 VIN: 1FMCU9GD4JUC97102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,650 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Exterior tinted windows Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.