2018 Ford Explorer Limited AWDOdometer: 151,392km <br/> Price: $24,490+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available<br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -One Owner <br/> -Dealer Serviced <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:- <br/> -Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Navigation System <br/> -Power Leather Seats <br/> -Memory Seat <br/> -Heated + Cooled Front Seats <br/> -Rear Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Front Camera <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Folding Side Mirror <br/> -Power folding rear seats <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Power Tail gate <br/> -Roof Rails <br/> -Third Row Seating <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Cruise Control and much more.

2018 Ford Explorer

151,387 KM

Details Description

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Explorer

Limited-ONE OWNER

12489970

2018 Ford Explorer

Limited-ONE OWNER

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,387KM
VIN 1FM5K8F88JGC01337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 151,387 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Explorer Limited AWDOdometer: 151,392km
Price: $24,490+taxes


Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Power Leather Seats
-Memory Seat
-Heated + Cooled Front Seats
-Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Front Camera
-Backup-Camera
-Power Folding Side Mirror
-Power folding rear seats
-Parking Sensors
-Power Tail gate
-Roof Rails
-Third Row Seating
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2018 Ford Explorer