$24,490+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
Limited-ONE OWNER
2018 Ford Explorer
Limited-ONE OWNER
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$24,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,387KM
VIN 1FM5K8F88JGC01337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 151,387 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Explorer Limited AWDOdometer: 151,392km
Price: $24,490+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Power Leather Seats
-Memory Seat
-Heated + Cooled Front Seats
-Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Front Camera
-Backup-Camera
-Power Folding Side Mirror
-Power folding rear seats
-Parking Sensors
-Power Tail gate
-Roof Rails
-Third Row Seating
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$24,490
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2018 Ford Explorer