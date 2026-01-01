Menu
2018 Ford Explorer Limited AWD
Odometer: 119,287 KM
Price: $24,990 + taxes

Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Fully Loaded

Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blindspot Monitoring
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Power Leather Seats
-Memory Seat
-Heated + Cooled Front Seats
-Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Front Camera and Backup-Camera
-Power folding rear seats
-Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
-Power Tail gate
-Auto Park Assist
-Third Row Seating
-Remote Start
-Sony Sound System
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

2018 Ford Explorer

119,287 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

13474420

2018 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,287KM
VIN 1FM5K8F86JGA00228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,287 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Explorer Limited AWDOdometer: 119,287 KM
Price: $24,990 + taxes


Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Fully Loaded


Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blindspot Monitoring
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Power Leather Seats
-Memory Seat
-Heated + Cooled Front Seats
-Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Front Camera and Backup-Camera
-Power folding rear seats
-Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
-Power Tail gate
-Auto Park Assist
-Third Row Seating
-Remote Start
-Sony Sound System
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2018 Ford Explorer