$24,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
2018 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,287KM
VIN 1FM5K8F86JGA00228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 119,287 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Explorer Limited AWDOdometer: 119,287 KM
Price: $24,990 + taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Fully Loaded
Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blindspot Monitoring
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Power Leather Seats
-Memory Seat
-Heated + Cooled Front Seats
-Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Front Camera and Backup-Camera
-Power folding rear seats
-Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
-Power Tail gate
-Auto Park Assist
-Third Row Seating
-Remote Start
-Sony Sound System
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Price: $24,990 + taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Fully Loaded
Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Front Collision Warning
-Blindspot Monitoring
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Power Leather Seats
-Memory Seat
-Heated + Cooled Front Seats
-Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Front Camera and Backup-Camera
-Power folding rear seats
-Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
-Power Tail gate
-Auto Park Assist
-Third Row Seating
-Remote Start
-Sony Sound System
-Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2018 Ford Explorer LIMITED 119,287 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 46,963 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 52,646 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2018 Ford Explorer