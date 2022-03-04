Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

105,607 KM

Details Features

$39,588

+ tax & licensing
$39,588

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
SPORT

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$39,588

+ taxes & licensing

105,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8481759
  • Stock #: F1723161
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT2JGB00930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,607 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

