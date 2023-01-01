Menu
Low Km, well-maintained 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4X4 Super Crew with no reported accidents and equipped with Lariat Special Edition Package, Lariat Sport Package and Trailer Tow Package ready for new adventures and to look great in your driveway. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this Beautiful Truck Today! Key Features: BOXLINK Cargo Management System Pick-Up Box LED Lighting Remote Release Tailgate Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory Auto Start/Stop Remote Vehicle Start Reverse Camera System Blind Spot Info System LED Side-Mirrors Spotlight B&O Play Premium Audio System Voice-Activated Navigation SYNC Connect Heated/Ventilated Front Seats Heated 2nd Row Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Deployable Running Boards Skid Plates Tailgate Step Integrated Trailer Brake Controller And More After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo. Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

2018 Ford F-150

66,283 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,283KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E59JFC67571

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # C67571T
  • Mileage 66,283 KM

Low Km, well-maintained 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 4X4 Super Crew with no reported accidents and equipped with Lariat Special Edition Package, Lariat Sport Package and Trailer Tow Package ready for new adventures and to look great in your driveway. No more waiting! Dial our number or Message us to check out this Beautiful Truck Today!

Key Features:
BOXLINK Cargo Management System
Pick-Up Box LED Lighting
Remote Release Tailgate
Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory
Auto Start/Stop
Remote Vehicle Start
Reverse Camera System
Blind Spot Info System
LED Side-Mirrors Spotlight
B&O Play Premium Audio System
Voice-Activated Navigation
SYNC Connect
Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Deployable Running Boards
Skid Plates
Tailgate Step
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
And More

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6-star Google review (Well over 2,700 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

2018 Ford F-150