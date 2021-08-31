$47,915 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 4 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7750329

7750329 Stock #: W951A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,472 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.