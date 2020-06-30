2018 Ford F-250

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust break green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.