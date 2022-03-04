$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion
Titanium AWD **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
- Listing ID: 8497308
- Stock #: X394A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # X394A
- Mileage 30,586 KM
Vehicle Description
This BLACK AWD Fusion Titanium responds to all your needs! It has a fuel-efficient Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine and 6-speed select-shift automatic transmission. The push-button start is as easy as pushing a button when you get in to start your vehicle. So convenient! It has a voice activated Ford SYNC system that delivers hands-free calls, reads text messages aloud, and you can play music from your smart phone with Bluetooth capability! Wow! The 8" colour LCD touch screen is easy to control your phone, entertainment, climate and more. Entering the vehicle is super easy and convenient with the keyless entry keypad. The award winning exterior design has stylish 18'' wheels that are silver painted aluminum. It includes an AM/FM stereo, a CD player with MP3 capability, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. When backing up, a rear vision camera is conveniently displayed on the LCD screen, giving you a heads-up of what's behind you. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Fusion Titanium! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
