Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2018 Ford Transit

122,256 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit

VAN 7 **New Arrival**

2018 Ford Transit

VAN 7 **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour OXFORD WHT
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # LT820B
  • Mileage 122,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2018 Ford Transit