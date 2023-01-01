Menu
Account
Sign In
The Acadia is here! This AWDQuicksilver Metallic Acadia offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. It smoothes bumpy pavement and takes corners in a reassuring manner. The Acadia comes with a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine, and can carry a lot of cargo plus it seats six adults comfortably. The SLT upgrades to leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear controls, aluminum cabin trim, fog lights, heated front seats, heated power mirrors, Bose 10-speaker sound system, universal garage-door opener, and variable effort power steering. It also has air conditioning, rear park assist, rearview camera, cruise control, tilt/telescoping steering wheel, programmable door locks with remote keyless entry, four-way manually adjustable drivers seat with lumbar adjustment, three-passenger 60/40 split second-row bench seat, three-passenger 60/40 split third-row bench seat, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB audio with XM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, OnStar Directions & Connections, automatic headlamps, daytime running lights, rear spoiler, and roof rails. Come down to Capital today for a test drive! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

2018 GMC Acadia

105,016 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Acadia

SLT-1 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Acadia

SLT-1 AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,016KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior Trim, Leather Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 105,016 KM

Vehicle Description

The Acadia is here! This AWDQuicksilver Metallic Acadia offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. It smoothes bumpy pavement and takes corners in a reassuring manner. The Acadia comes with a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine, and can carry a lot of cargo plus it seats six adults comfortably. The SLT upgrades to leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear controls, aluminum cabin trim, fog lights, heated front seats, heated power mirrors, Bose 10-speaker sound system, universal garage-door opener, and variable effort power steering. It also has air conditioning, rear park assist, rearview camera, cruise control, tilt/telescoping steering wheel, programmable door locks with remote keyless entry, four-way manually adjustable driver's seat with lumbar adjustment, three-passenger 60/40 split second-row bench seat, three-passenger 60/40 split third-row bench seat, AM/FM/CD/MP3/USB audio with XM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, OnStar Directions & Connections, automatic headlamps, daytime running lights, rear spoiler, and roof rails. Come down to Capital today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Select AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Buick Encore GX Select AWD 16,160 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CREW CAB for sale in Regina, SK
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CREW CAB 103,712 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLE AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2020 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 124,828 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Acadia