2018 GMC Acadia

77,016 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2018 GMC Acadia

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 AWD

2018 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,016KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7426355
  Stock #: 41850A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 41850A
  • Mileage 77,016 KM

Vehicle Description

The Acadia is here! This AWDWhite Acadia offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. It smoothes bumpy pavement and takes corners in a reassuring manner. The Acadia comes with a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine, and can carry a lot of cargo plus it seats six adults comfortably. Standard features on the base model include Bluetooth, a USB port, a rearview camera and a touch-screen audio system with satellite radio, remote start, and an eight-way power-adjustable drivers seat. Come down to Capital today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD)
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

