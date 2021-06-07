2018 GMC Canyon

$38,800 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7213892

7213892 Stock #: 61233Z

61233Z VIN: 1GTG6CEN5J1161233

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Stock # 61233Z

Mileage 39,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.