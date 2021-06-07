Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Canyon

39,800 KM

Details Description Features

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

ALLTERRAIN CREWCAB

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Canyon

ALLTERRAIN CREWCAB

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

  1. 7213892
  2. 7213892
  3. 7213892
  4. 7213892
  5. 7213892
  6. 7213892
  7. 7213892
  8. 7213892
  9. 7213892
Contact Seller

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

39,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7213892
  • Stock #: 61233Z
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN5J1161233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 61233Z
  • Mileage 39,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a fantastic truck.


1 owner. Local vehicle.


Non smoker and no dogs.


Was not a work truck or off road.


No claims. Will sell fast.


Call or text D.K. today


(306)502-4755




Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regina Mazda

2018 Honda Civic SED...
 41,600 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon ALLT...
 39,800 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 45,400 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory