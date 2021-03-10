Menu
2018 GMC Savana

74,680 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Cargo Van

Cargo Van

Location

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

74,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 21172A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Savanas controls are designed to take the work out of driving so you can put your energy into the job at hand. The well-organized instrument panel helps keep you informed and firmly in charge. Its equipped with an Gas/Ethanol V8 6.0L engine, easy-to-read gauges, tire pressure monitoring system, and oil life monitoring system. With standard equipment including supportive front bucket seats, air conditioning and power windows and locks, Savana is one comfortable workhorse. This RWD van helps you get the job done safely. Standard features such as StabiliTrak electronic stability control and dual front airbags give you the security you expect from GMC. Come down today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248 DEAL PENDING

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Vinyl Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
A/C
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL (341 hp [254.3 kW] @ 5400 rpm 373 lb-ft of torque [503.6 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler.

