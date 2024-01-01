$37,989+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali CLEARANCE PRICED LEATHER SUNROOF 4x4 6.2 LT ENGINE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$37,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,800 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEARANCE PRICED SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE 6.2 LTR ENGINE
Our 2018 GMC Sierra Denali has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. New Spark Plugs, new rear shocks, Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Preferred equipment group 5SA includes 6.2 Lt V8 Engine upgrade, sunroof, 20" Chrome Wheels, trailer brake controller, valued at $5,800. The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 doesn't get any big changes this year, but it didn't really need any. The Sierra, which shares its design with the Chevy Silverado, is highly capable when it comes to towing and is an all-around impressive and luxurious truck. The powertrain in the Sierra Denali is nothing short of impressive. With 420 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque and an eight-speed transmission, the truck is never short on grunt. There's stout performance from this 6.2-liter V8, so much so that the eight-speed automatic might seem a little much, but together they make for one of the best powertrains in the class. Power is plentiful at any engine speed, even though peak torque of 460 lb-ft is achieved at 4,100 rpm. GMC rates the 6.2-liter V8 4x4 Sierra to tow 11,700 pounds. That's competitive with the Ford F-150 and more than a Ram 1500. The Denali comes with trailer sway control as well as a trailer brake controller. A trailering package upgrades the rear axle, rear springs, shocks and cooling systems. GMC offers an Enhanced Driver Alert package for the SLE and SLT. It includes driver assistance features such as a forward collision warning system with low-speed automatic emergency braking as well as lane departure warning and intervention. power-folding and heated mirrors, leather upholstery and heated front seats. front and rear parking sensors, a power-sliding rear window, a heated steering wheel, full LED headlights, a spray-in bedliner, navigation, a sunroof and a seven-speaker Bose audio system. At the top of the range is the Denali, which comes with most of the features available on lower trim levels and has all of the available driver assistance features. It adds exclusive adaptive suspension dampers, 20-inch wheels and unique interior appointments.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
306-546-3993