Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>CLEARANCE PRICED SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE 6.2 LTR ENGINE</strong></p> <p>Our 2018 GMC Sierra Denali has been through a <strong>presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. New Spark Plugs, new rear shocks, Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.</strong> Preferred equipment group 5SA includes 6.2 Lt V8 Engine upgrade, sunroof, 20" Chrome Wheels, trailer brake controller, valued at $5,800. The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 doesn't get any big changes this year, but it didn't really need any. The Sierra, which shares its design with the Chevy Silverado, is highly capable when it comes to towing and is an all-around impressive and luxurious truck. The powertrain in the Sierra Denali is nothing short of impressive. With 420 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque and an eight-speed transmission, the truck is never short on grunt. There's stout performance from this 6.2-liter V8, so much so that the eight-speed automatic might seem a little much, but together they make for one of the best powertrains in the class. Power is plentiful at any engine speed, even though peak torque of 460 lb-ft is achieved at 4,100 rpm. GMC rates the 6.2-liter V8 4x4 Sierra to tow 11,700 pounds. That's competitive with the Ford F-150 and more than a Ram 1500. The Denali comes with trailer sway control as well as a trailer brake controller. A trailering package upgrades the rear axle, rear springs, shocks and cooling systems. GMC offers an Enhanced Driver Alert package for the SLE and SLT. It includes driver assistance features such as a forward collision warning system with low-speed automatic emergency braking as well as lane departure warning and intervention. power-folding and heated mirrors, leather upholstery and heated front seats. front and rear parking sensors, a power-sliding rear window, a heated steering wheel, full LED headlights, a spray-in bedliner, navigation, a sunroof and a seven-speaker Bose audio system. At the top of the range is the Denali, which comes with most of the features available on lower trim levels and has all of the available driver assistance features. It adds exclusive adaptive suspension dampers, 20-inch wheels and unique interior appointments.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

143,800 KM

Details Description Features

$37,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali CLEARANCE PRICED LEATHER SUNROOF 4x4 6.2 LT ENGINE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali CLEARANCE PRICED LEATHER SUNROOF 4x4 6.2 LT ENGINE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 11417051
  2. 11417051
  3. 11417051
  4. 11417051
  5. 11417051
  6. 11417051
  7. 11417051
  8. 11417051
  9. 11417051
  10. 11417051
  11. 11417051
  12. 11417051
  13. 11417051
  14. 11417051
  15. 11417051
  16. 11417051
  17. 11417051
  18. 11417051
  19. 11417051
  20. 11417051
Contact Seller

$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2PEJ3JG595526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEARANCE PRICED SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE 6.2 LTR ENGINE



Our 2018 GMC Sierra Denali has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. New Spark Plugs, new rear shocks, Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Preferred equipment group 5SA includes 6.2 Lt V8 Engine upgrade, sunroof, 20" Chrome Wheels, trailer brake controller, valued at $5,800. The 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 doesn't get any big changes this year, but it didn't really need any. The Sierra, which shares its design with the Chevy Silverado, is highly capable when it comes to towing and is an all-around impressive and luxurious truck. The powertrain in the Sierra Denali is nothing short of impressive. With 420 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque and an eight-speed transmission, the truck is never short on grunt. There's stout performance from this 6.2-liter V8, so much so that the eight-speed automatic might seem a little much, but together they make for one of the best powertrains in the class. Power is plentiful at any engine speed, even though peak torque of 460 lb-ft is achieved at 4,100 rpm. GMC rates the 6.2-liter V8 4x4 Sierra to tow 11,700 pounds. That's competitive with the Ford F-150 and more than a Ram 1500. The Denali comes with trailer sway control as well as a trailer brake controller. A trailering package upgrades the rear axle, rear springs, shocks and cooling systems. GMC offers an Enhanced Driver Alert package for the SLE and SLT. It includes driver assistance features such as a forward collision warning system with low-speed automatic emergency braking as well as lane departure warning and intervention. power-folding and heated mirrors, leather upholstery and heated front seats. front and rear parking sensors, a power-sliding rear window, a heated steering wheel, full LED headlights, a spray-in bedliner, navigation, a sunroof and a seven-speaker Bose audio system. At the top of the range is the Denali, which comes with most of the features available on lower trim levels and has all of the available driver assistance features. It adds exclusive adaptive suspension dampers, 20-inch wheels and unique interior appointments.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4x4
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited SALE PRICED LOW KM for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited SALE PRICED LOW KM 138,700 KM $19,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE WHOLESALE for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Ford Fusion SE WHOLESALE 175,203 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Juke SV GUARANTEED APPROVAL for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Nissan Juke SV GUARANTEED APPROVAL 93,800 KM $15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500